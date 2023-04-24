When is Surdas Jayanti 2023? History, Significance, Quotes, Wishes and Messages to Share

SURDAS JAYANTI 2023: Sant Surdas was a 15th-century poet and saint who was a devotee of Lord Krishna. He was blind from birth but was blessed with a divine vision that allowed him to see the beauty of the Lord. His poetry mainly revolved around the love and devotion of Lord Krishna. He was born in 1478 C.E, as believed by historians. His place of birth still remains a topic of disagreement as some believe he was born in the Sihi village in Haryana’s Faridabad while others claim his birthplace is Runkta near Agra.

Surdas Jayanti is celebrated to mark the birth anniversary of Sant Surdas. Although he was blind, he wrote and composed hundreds of songs in his melody called Sur Sagar. His fame rose to such heights that he was roped in to play at Akbar’s Mughal court.

This year, Surdas Jayanti will be celebrated on April 25. While it does not have an exact date in the Gregorian calendar, according to the Hindu calendar, his birth anniversary is observed in the Vaishakh month, on the Panchami tithi or the fifth day of the Shukla Paksha. Calculating the days on the Gregorian calendar, Surdas Jayanti is celebrated every year in April or May.

SURDAS JAYANTI 2023: DATE AND TIME

Panchami Tithi Begins - April 24 - 08:24 AM

Panchami Tithi Ends - April 25 - 09:39 AM

SURDAS JAYANTI 2023: FAMOUS QUOTES

“Jaise til mein tel hai, jyon chakmak mein aag, Tera Sai tujh mein hai, tu jaag sake to jaag." “Hari anant, Hari katha ananta." “Sumiran kar le mere Man, main naam gun gaun re." “Kabira so dhan sanchiye, jo aage ko hoye. Seesh chadhavat jaaye, aur nadiyon mein doob jaye." “Bhakti bina nahi mukti, mukti bina nahi prema."

These quotes reflect his deep devotion and love for Lord Krishna and his teachings on the importance of spiritual enlightenment and devotion in achieving true liberation.

SURDAS JAYANTI 2023: WISHES AND MESSAGES

On the occasion of Surdas Jayanti, may Lord Krishna’s blessings be with you, and may your devotion to him deepen with every passing day. Happy Surdas Jayanti! Let us take inspiration from the life of Sant Surdas and immerse ourselves in the devotion of Lord Krishna. Happy Surdas Jayanti! Wishing you and your family a very Happy Surdas Jayanti! May this day bring peace, prosperity, and happiness to your life. On this auspicious occasion of Surdas Jayanti, let us pray to Lord Krishna to guide us on the path of righteousness and shower his blessings upon us. May the divine teachings of Sant Surdas inspire us to lead a life full of devotion and love for Lord Krishna. Happy Surdas Jayanti! Let us celebrate the birth anniversary of Sant Surdas by spreading love, peace, and joy. Happy Surdas Jayanti to you and your family. On this day of Surdas Jayanti, let us remember the teachings of Sant Surdas and strive to become better devotees of Lord Krishna. Best wishes to you on this auspicious occasion. May the divine grace of Lord Krishna be with you on the occasion of Surdas Jayanti and always. Wishing you a very Happy Surdas Jayanti! Let us celebrate the birth anniversary of Sant Surdas by singing bhajans, chanting mantras, and offering prayers to Lord Krishna. Happy Surdas Jayanti! On this auspicious day of Surdas Jayanti, let us seek the blessings of Lord Krishna and pray for the well-being of all. Warm wishes to you and your family on this special occasion.

