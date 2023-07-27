When is World Natural Conservation Day 2023? Date, Theme, History and Significance

WORLD NATURAL CONSERVATION DAY 2023: World Nature Conservation Day aims to create consciousness about the importance of natural resources and their conservation. Earth faces problems today, like deforestation, global warming, pollution, climate change, etc. The main focus of this day is on protecting and conserving the environment. The objective of this day is to draw attention to the threat to flora and fauna species that are endangered in the near future. The day also draws attention to the conservation of various components like air, water, soil, and energy resources.

World Conservation Day 2023: History

Industrialisation and urbanisation have triggered various environmental concerns. They have resulted in biodiversity loss, species extinction, habitat destruction and global warming. These issues led to the introduction of the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN). IUCN focuses on the protection of species and their habitats. The danger of global extinction of species has led to the origin of the IUCN Red List for threatened species.

World Conservation Day 2023: Significance

The day plays an important role in conserving the threatened species of flora and fauna that are on the verge of extinction in the near future. The special day is also observed to take steps for the conservation of air, water, and soil. On this day, events, programs, and seminars are held to create awareness about the practices that can protect the earth. Environment protection is the need of the hour as the number of natural disasters due to environmental destruction is increasing. The objective of celebrating conservation day is to lay the basis of a healthy environment, so our society stays stable and yielding today and in the future.