Which Are The Top 5 Restaurants Around The World? You Will Be Shocked To Know Their Locations

The list featuring the top 50 restaurants from all across the globe has been revealed to the public. The list came out on June 20 at an event taking place in Valencia, Spain. This list truly celebrates diversity in all its glory and netizens have already shared how incredibly great they feel about the representation that there is on the list.

Restaurants that comprise the top 5 spots on the list are not situated in New York, Paris or London but in locations that one does not generally think of. Check out these 5 amazing restaurants that should be on any foodie’s bucket list-

Central in Lima, Peru

This Peruvian eatery not only focuses on uplifting and showcasing its traditional cuisine but at the same time also showcases some impeccable fusion elements. This flagship restaurant belongs to Chef Virgilio Martínez Véliz who uses it for his workshop to understand and work on different Peruvian ingredients.

Disfrutar in Barcelona, Spain

This upscale restaurant mainly puts its focus on Mediterranean seafood and has a rather experimental menu. The dining space of this restaurant is chic and extremely elegant.

Diverxo in Madrid, Spain

Diverxo boasts of a really high-end avant-garde menu that is tantalising and supremely brilliant.

Asador Etxebarri in Atxondo, Spain

If you are looking for some amazing flame-grilled meat and seafood then this Basque dining place is the right address for you and truly nobody will deny this claim.

Alchemist in Copenhagen, Denmark