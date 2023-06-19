Which Zodiac Signs Possess the Purest Hearts? Find Out

The Zodiac is a bond of a group of stars or the positions of celestial bodies. The zodiac is divided into Twelve divisions each segment is called sign(Rashi). Out of 12 zodiac signs, some signs have special qualities to be a pure person with a large heart. They have the purest and kindest heart and are ready to help whenever you need their help. They are never stingy when it comes to sharing their valuable time and energy in helping you. They are also known for their loyal and genuine nature.

Piyali Dey, Astrologer of All India Institute of Occult Science, shares which zodiac sign has the purest heart.

Pisces:

Without any doubt Pisces is the most pure -hearted Zodiac sign they will ever be. They are selfless. This zodiac is ruled by JUPITER. They have strong empathy for the sufferer. They are liked by the people for their compassion. The Pisces sign have a strong intuition power because of their pure childlike heart. The best quality is that they are loyal and honest.

Cancer:

The second most pure -hearted Zodiac sign is Cancer; - it’s ruled by the most auspicious planet Moon. The cancer zodiac is as pure as water. They have a strong emotion for others. A nurturing nature is their best quality.

You can always feel safe with Cancerians. They have a golden heart.

Virgo:

The third zodiac which have the purest heart is Virgo, this zodiac is ruled by Mercury. Virgos can solve any problem with their trusting and loving nature. They can handle any problem with good communication in a tactful way.