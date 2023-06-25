Why Are Micro Destination Weddings Catching Up With New-Age Couples?

Weddings are celebrations of love, togetherness and happiness. Post-pandemic, there has been a rise in micro destination weddings. Even Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor opted for an intimate wedding sans the fanfare that comes with big celeb weddings.

Pandemic saw the rise of weddings that entail personalised settings, guest lists and invitations. And now even post pandemic, couples are increasingly opting for micro weddings.

It does not always have to be a big fat Indian wedding. Oftentimes, an intimate affair set against a picturesque beach or magnificent valley is more memorable. Many couples are moving towards this smaller, newer way to celebrate their love as it is a more immersive experience in which only close family and friends participate.

Planning the Guest List: Curating Cherished Connections

The most evident determinant of an intimate wedding is the strength of the guests in attendance. Reshma Ramaiah, Director, Event Planner for North & South America, Resh&Co says," A well-thought out guest list with only the closest relatives and friends makes for a successful slimmed-down wedding. People who know one another come together and celebrate the union of the bride and groom making blessings genuine, not performative. In addition, the fewer the people, the more convenient planning it is, especially in the case of destination weddings."

Choosing the Perfect Venue: A Backdrop for Love

When it comes to micro-destination weddings, the venue holds significant importance. The chosen location sets the tone for the entire celebration, showcasing the couple’s unique love story against a breathtaking backdrop. Ramaiah adds, “Intimate affairs are special and a venue plays a vital role in any wedding. After extensive discussions with the couple, we decide on a venue that holds some sort of significance or meaning. Maybe it’s where the bride’s family is originally from, or it’s where the couple met or maybe it’s a country they have always had on their bucket list. The arrangements made by us are elegant and cozy. Whether it be a secluded countryside estate or the cozy warmth of home, the venue becomes an integral part of the wedding narrative, elevating the overall experience. We strive to give everyone present at the wedding an experience that they’ll never forget."

Customized Catering and Decor: Tailoring Every Detail

When you are only planning for a handful of guests instead of the usual hundreds, couples have more room to personalize each detail of their special day. From customized welcome boxes and itineraries to meaningful return gifts, these weddings prioritize individuality and elegance. Sushma Venkatesh, Director, and Event Planner Asia, Resh&Co., highlights the importance of reflecting the couple’s style through these elements. “We collaborate closely with local vendors to curate menus that showcase regional flavors and ingredients,". She further explains, “The attention to detail is incredible and the tiniest details are curated per the couple’s preferences. The decor is meticulously designed to create a captivating ambiance that speaks to the couple’s personality and love story," adds Venkatesh.

Invitations: Personal Connections in a Digital World

Micro-destination weddings offer a chance to reconnect with the art of personalized invitations. On asking about the importance of a wedding invitation, Costanza Giaconi, Director and Event Planner for Europe, Resh&Co commented, “The invitation is the first part of the wedding a guest sees, and so sets the tone for the celebration to come. We at Resh&Co, work alongside talented artists, designers, and the couple, to create bespoke invitation cards that encapsulate their journey and evoke a sense of anticipation."

A Schedule of Unforgettable Moments: Crafted with Care

Micro destination weddings are not just about the ceremony itself but also about the experiences leading up to and following the big day. The schedule of wedding activities is meticulously crafted to ensure a seamless flow of celebration. “From intimate pre-wedding gatherings and welcome dinners to wine tastings, brunches and city tours, we curate everything as the needs and interests of the couple." explains Costanza.

Sustainability: The Environmental Impact of Intimacy