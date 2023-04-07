Why Baking Rotis On Direct Flame Can Be Dangerous For Your Health

Rotis (chapatis), made of wheat flour and also refined flour, is the most common food item that we eat in our meals. There are many variations of roti and each culture may have its unique way of preparing and serving it. In India, for example, roti is often made with whole wheat flour and is commonly eaten with vegetables, curries or dal. In the Caribbean, roti is made with all-purpose flour and may be served with curry chicken, goat or vegetables.

Rotis are made after kneading the dough of flour and then rolling it in a circular shape. After this, the roti is put into the pan (tawa) and roasted. Then it is transferred into the flame directly, which bakes it. According to research, this process can be very dangerous for health. Let us know how.

As per the findings published in the Environmental Science and Technology journal, natural gas stoves have been observed to release harmful pollutants such as carbon monoxide, nitrogen dioxide and particulate matter. All these are dangerous for our bodies. The release of these harmful pollutants from natural gas stoves has been the reason for various health issues such as respiratory problems, cardiovascular diseases and even cancer.

A recent study published in the Nutrition and Cancer Journal has highlighted the potential health risks associated with cooking food over high flames. According to the study, cooking food at high temperatures can lead to the production of carcinogenic compounds which may increase the risk of cancer.

A report was published in 2011 by Dr Paul Brent, Chief Scientist of Australia and New Zealand and experts found that when roti is exposed to direct flame, it produces a chemical called acrylamide. Additionally, wheat flour, which is a primary ingredient in roti, contains natural sugar and protein. It produces carcinogenic chemicals when heated and its consumption can be very dangerous.

According to the research team, earlier people used to cook rotis by pressing them with a kitchen towel on the pan (tawa), so that they did not come in direct contact with the flame. But, ever since tongs (chimta) came into use, people started cooking chapatis on direct flame. This method produced more rotis in a shorter time.

Thus to protect you and your family from the dangerous chemicals, a safer method should be used. Use the towel, press the roti on the tawa and bake it on the tawa itself.

