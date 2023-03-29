The summer season is here and it brings along with it, the need to beat the scorching heat. It is very common for your throat to dry up and while carbonated drinks can be very lucrative at this point, experts recommend going for coconut water instead. It is very beneficial for the body. Coconut water is a panacea for seasonal diseases in the summer season. Let us tell you the main benefits of drinking coconut water in summer.

Nutrients

In addition to potassium, coconut water also includes calcium and magnesium. For comparison, a medium banana has 420 mg of potassium while one cup of coconut water has roughly 600 mg. Coconut water might be a great option for those trying to enhance their potassium intake. Potassium aids in maintaining balanced fluid and electrolyte levels, particularly during exercise. Potassium also improves heart health

Hydration

It is very important to stay hydrated in the summer season, especially when we are sweating a lot. Coconut water contains 95% water, so there is no shortage of water in the body after drinking it. Along with this, it is rich in many nutrients and is also sugar-free. In this way, coconut water is a better and healthier alternative to sugary carbonated drinks or cold drinks.

Antioxidants

Antioxidants included in coconut water work to counteract oxidative stress and free radicals. While much research has examined the antioxidants in coconut water throughout the years, only a small number have involved human subjects. The high-intensity antioxidants in coconut water were found to help lower cholesterol indicators in rats, according to one of the more recent research, which was published in 2016.

Improves skin

By drinking coconut water, our body and skin also remain hydrated, due to which many skin-related problems go away automatically. Drinking coconut water not only improves the skin but also helps battle problems of pimples and rashes.

Bone strength

The calcium present in coconut water strengthens both your bones and your teeth

Weight loss

One cup of pure coconut water has 45 calories, which makes it a healthy alternative to other beverages with added sugar. Using this substitution could aid in weight loss and support efforts to maintain a healthy weight. Increased consumption of coconut water in the diet may improve hydration and aid in weight loss if a person prefers it to plain water.

