Why Do Your Feet Smell And What You Can Do About It?

Have you ever walked into a room after leaving your shoes outside and immediately regretted it due to the bad odour from your feet? It is embarrassing, right? Many of us have been there and it is not a pleasant experience. While most of the time, the reason for smelly feet is attributed to unclean socks or shoes, you may be surprised to know that it is not always the case. Your feet can smell even after using clean socks and shoes. So what might be the reason?

According to Healthline, In comparison to any other area of the body, the feet have the most sweat glands. These glands constantly sweat since their job is to keep the body and feet cool throughout the day. Most often, this results from hormonal changes in teenagers or pregnant women, though some people can experience excessive sweating from feet due to medical reasons. Here are some ways you can avoid an embarrassing situation by making sure your feet do not stink.

Clean your feet thoroughly with the help of soap and water in the morning and at night. Rub carefully between your toes and don’t forget to wipe.

It is very important to clean your nails properly as bacteria often accumulate and flourish in the dead cells of your nails.

Scrubbing the skin on the feet is crucial because if you don’t, bacteria will start to grow inside the thick layer of dead skin.

Additionally, wearing wet socks or shoes might make your feet smell bad. It would be best to alternate your shoes each day and give them a one-day break and expose them to the sun.

Wash your feet and clean them with dry rubbing alcohol before bed. To do this, thoroughly rub the skin on the feet using cotton that has been dipped in alcohol. This will prevent bacteria from growing on your feet.

If your feet stink, sprinkle the antifungal powder on your feet before wearing shoes.

Wash your feet every night and soak them in lukewarm water mixed with vinegar for some time.