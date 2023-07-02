Why Early Detection Is Critical In Successful Cancer Treatment? Find Out

Cancer remains one of the leading causes of mortality worldwide, posing a significant global health challenge. According to the National Cancer Registry Programme of the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), cancer mortality in India increased from 7,89,202 in 2021 to 8,08,558 in 2022. In the battle against this formidable disease, continuous advancements in research, treatment modalities, and prevention strategies are being made. However, amidst these advancements, one critical factor stands out: early detection. Early detection of cancer considerably increases the chances of effective therapy, long-term survival, and better quality of life. It often results in detection of localized cancer, which opens up more viable treatment options and raises the possibility of a full recovery. Additionally, less strenuous procedures might be used, lessening the strain on the patients’ bodies and minds.

Let’s delve into the significance of early detection in cancer management and shed light on common screening methods that aid in detecting cancer at its nascent stages-

Advertisement

The Importance of Early Detection

For a number of reasons, early detection is the most crucial factor to successful cancer treatment. “First and foremost, early-stage cancer is frequently localized, meaning it has not yet spread to other body parts. This simplifies treatment as the tumor can be removed or eliminated via localized medicines or surgical intervention, perhaps leading to a full recovery. Secondly, earlier diagnosis opens the door to less invasive and aggressive therapy choices. When tumours have spread to other parts of the body in the late stages of cancer, the disease becomes more challenging to treat and often calls for aggressive treatments like chemotherapy, radiation therapy, or a combination of the two. Patients undergoing these therapies can find them emotionally and physically demanding, and there may also be more significant adverse effects. Thus, early cancer detection allows for less aggressive treatments, which improves patient outcomes and quality of life," says Dr. Kanury V S Rao, Co-Founder & Chief Scientific Officer (CSO), PredOmix.

Dr Rao shares some common screening methods