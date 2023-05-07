Why Frozen Desserts Are Harmful To Our Health, Here Is What An Expert Has To Say

A meal is incomplete without a scrumptious dessert. In the warm summer months, a cool, flavoured ice cream, or kulfi, is the most popular choice. But often, due to our unawareness, we consume frozen desserts under the impression that they’re a healthy choice While in appearance, the two might look the same, the ingredients used in both varieties. Nutritionist Mac Singh elaborated on the differences between the two and how we can identify one from the other.

The nutritionist mentioned how the present generation has made a transition from the classic Indian kulfi to frozen desserts in the name of health. But he questions whether it is really good for our bodies. His research has shown that frozen desserts contain a lot of harmful ingredients.

Explaining why frozen desserts are bad for our health, Mac wrote that they contain palm oil. He mentioned that this contains a lot of saturated fat, which will only harm the condition of your heart. These desserts also increase cholesterol levels The arteries get clogged due to elevated amounts of LDL, or bad cholesterol.

The nutritionist added, “Frozen dessert ki packaging says it contains 10.2% vegetable oil and vegetable protein products!"

Second, frozen desserts do not contain actual milk they are made of milk solids. Oxidised cholesterol, which can harm blood vessels and increase the risk of heart disease, is probably present in milk solids or whole milk powder. These are undoubtedly unhealthy and unfit for regular consumption.

Thirdly, frozen desserts consist of liquid glucose, which is a synthetic source of sugar. Also, manufacturers use synthetic flavourings and colours to make it more appealing. Among other ingredients, frozen desserts also have vegetable soy protein, stabilisers, emulsifiers, and lots and lots of water.

Mac Singh mentions that kulfi is made up of just three ingredients, which are full-fat milk, cardamom powder and sugar.

However, the problem lies in how we identify which products are healthy and which can harm us. In order to solve this, the nutritionist advised that “Whenever you go out to buy something, flip the packaging first of all and check its ingredients label. Now check the first 3 ingredients of the product. These are the ones that are present in the largest amounts. The ingredients that are mentioned last are present in the least amount."

