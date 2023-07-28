Why is International Tiger Day Celebrated on July 29? Theme, History and Significance

INTERNATIONAL TIGER DAY 2023: International Tiger Day is observed on July 29 as a day marked to raising awareness about the conservation of the big cats. The primary goal of International Tiger Day is to build a comprehensive worldwide effort aimed at protecting tigers and conserving their natural habitats. International Tiger Day advocates for a future in which people and tigers may coexist harmoniously.

International Tiger Day: History

International Tiger Day was established in 2010, at a time when an alarming revelation that 97 percent of wild tigers had vanished since the beginning of 20th century surfaced. The 13 tiger range nations banded together to join Tx2, with the goal of increasing the tiger population from 3,200 to at least 6,000 tigers.

With tigers on the verge of extinction, the goal of the day is to keep their numbers from dropping further. Among the risks to tigers include habitat loss, climate change, hunting, and poaching. International Tiger Day aspires not only to preserve the species, but also to protect and enhance their ecosystems.

International Tiger Day 2023 Theme

International Tiger Day 2023 will be observed with a universal focus on raising awareness about tiger extinction and the urgency to protect and conserve them. Although there won’t be a specific theme for this year’s celebration, the common goal remains steadfast – to shed light on the plight of tigers and the necessity to save them from the brink of extinction.

International Tiger Day: Significance