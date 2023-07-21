Why Is It Important To Invest In A Good Pair Of Shoes? Find Out

Did you know that the global sneaker market is valued currently at $131.1billion with versatile options that range from athleisure and performance based brands like New Balance and Hoka to hype and luxury brands such as Air Jordans and Dior and yet surprisingly, a large portion of the population still isn’t sure of how to pick that perfect shoe for themselves!

Here is a simple guide by Sahil Nandal, co-founder, Free Society that you must read before you go and splurge on your next pair of sneakers:

Comfort or Lifestyle

Deciding the reason behind your purchase is an easy step one! If it’s for fitness training or you’re an avid runner, then brands such as New Balance or Hoka are your best bet. These brands focus on technology for ankle and sole support giving you long lasting durability and comfort.Now if you’re looking to accentuate your wardrobe then your quick ticket to the streetwear craze is flaunting a new pair of Jordans or the classic Yeezy’s 350s.

Choosing activity doesn’t mean you must ignore style, not with the present variety of styles athleisure shoes in 2023.

“I categorise shoes by style, comfort and history. If I love a certain silhouette’s look, feel and style, I buy it immediately. For me, it is the Jordan 3 and the New Balance 2002R, they’re my all-time favourite, simple yet stylish, great fit as well" comments Nandal. The Budget

The most expensive pair of sneakers currently sold at Free Society, are Jordan x Dior Air Jordan 1 Retro High sneakers priced at a whopping INR 9 Lakhs!Allocating a budget between INR 6000 to 10000 for a pair of running shoes is ideal since they would last for years. While you may have to loosen your purse strings a bit for hype shoes such as Jordan 1 Highs that average at approximately INR 16000 and Adidas’ Yeezys which start above INR 20000. The History

Sneakers also work as great investment tools since they carry with them the weight and history of an interesting cultural phenomenon such as the Air Jordans. During its first launch in April 1985, the now legendary Jordans were promptly banned by the NBA for flouting the strict uniform rules set by them. While they retailed at $64.99 back then, the same 1985 pair current re-selling value is at $30,000!