Why Is It Important To Set Boundaries In Any Healthy Relationship, Expert Shares Tips

Healthy relationships are extremely pivotal for your own well-being. Having a long-term bond with a partner who values and respects you has been linked to lower levels of cortisol (a stress-causing hormone) in the body. It also contributes to stronger immunity and longevity. Setting boundaries is one of the cornerstones of a healthy relationship. It’s like providing your partner with a guidebook for meeting your needs, rather than asking them to read your mind. Both partners benefit when their boundaries are clearly defined.

To maintain a healthy relationship with your partner, you first need an authentic and healthy relationship with yourself. It starts with valuing your own time and space, being cognizant of your expectations and comfort levels, and saying no to things that negatively impact your well-being.

Prakriti Poddar, Global Head, of Mental Health & Wellbeing, RoundGlass Living, a Wholistic Wellbeing app says, “Always expect respect from your partner. Arguments and disagreements are common in all relationships, but they never justify disrespect. Set a boundary that if your partner wants to talk it out, you both need to come from a place of caring and respect."

She further added, “You need self-care, and your partner should respect that time and space. If you take good care of yourself by exercising, taking time off, eating healthy, and getting good sleep then you will be emotionally, physically, and mentally prepared to take care of your relationship. Self-care is relationship care."

In a relationship, we often forget the ability to say “no" without feeling insecure about our relationship. Remember, to be close to someone, one needs the space to be authentic and open about what one needs and doesn’t need.

At all stages in the relationship make sure to refuse to take the blame or guilt for something your partner has done. Instead, you can help your partner acknowledge and navigate their emotions – whether anger, frustration, or sadness – without compromising your own well-being in the process.