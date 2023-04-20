Why Is Mascara Cocktailing, The Viral Tik Tok Makeup Trend Perfect For All?

It is no secret that mascara is a staple in almost every makeup routine. It can make your eyes look bigger, brighter, and more awake. But let us face it, applying mascara can also be a nightmare, especially if you have hooded or monolid eyes. The struggle of trying to get your mascara to stay on your lashes without smudging all over your lids is real. Thankfully, this mascara hack that is viral on Tiktok and Instagram reels is here to save the day.

Enhancing Inner and Outer Beauty: The Significance of Makeup in Modern Society Mascara cocktailing is a method where you mix different mascaras together to create a custom lash look. It’s a technique that has been used by makeup artists and beauty enthusiasts for years, combining volumizing and lengthening formulas, or layering thickening formulas for a fuller, false lash effect. The recent trend on TikTok has brought this technique to a wider audience, with users showcasing the transformative results and sharing their favorite mascara combinations to achieve different looks, such as long and curled or thick and voluminous lashes. Advertisement “The reason this hack has become so popular is that it solves two common mascara problems in one fell swoop. Firstly, it gives you that coveted length and volume that we all want from our mascara. By slowly curling your lashes upwards as you apply the mascara, you ensure that each lash is coated from root to tip, giving you that full and fluttery effect," says Mehak Kawatra, makeup artist.

Secondly, it prevents the mascara from getting all over your lids. “If you’ve ever spent ages perfecting your eyeshadow only to ruin it with a mascara wand, you’ll know just how frustrating it can be. But by using a piece of tape to cover your lids, you can ensure that the mascara only goes where it is supposed to – on your lashes," adds Kawatra.

But there is another reason why this hack has taken the internet by storm. Kawatra feels it is just so darn satisfying to just watch! “There’s something oddly satisfying about peeling off the tape and revealing perfectly coated lashes underneath. It is like a mini makeover in seconds," she opines.

Of course, as with any viral beauty trend, there are always risks to be aware of. Some people may find that the tape irritates their delicate eye area, so it is important to be cautious and test the hack on a small area first. “Always be careful when applying anything near your eyes, and if you experience any irritation or discomfort, stop immediately and consult with a medical professional. It is also crucial to make sure you are using the right kind of tape – something gentle like micro-pore or paper tape is ideal," states Kawatra.

If you are tired of messy mascara and want to achieve flawless lashes every time, then give this viral hack a try. It is quick, easy, and will leave you with stunning lashes that last all day. Who knows, you might even inspire your friends to try it out for themselves. Just be prepared for the inevitable flood of compliments that will come your way!

