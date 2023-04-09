Why Is Pudina Chutney a Big Yes for Gut Health, With a Recipe

Every Indian Thali has a traditional chutney that embodies the region’s rich culinary heritage because chutneys are such an essential component of Indian cuisine. It’s interesting to note that chutneys were purposefully coupled with meals; this is an example of a traditional chutney that is frequently used in Indian cooking.

Discover why desi chutney is a great remedy for intestinal health by reading on:

We’re talking about the favourite Pudine ki Chutney (mint chutney), which is adored for its flavour as well as its numerous health advantages. The adaptogen qualities of mint leaves aid in cooling the body throughout the summer. This herb’s cool potency helps to improve digestion and gut health by lowering acidity and heat in the body, which helps to create a balance in the body and calm you down, especially during the summer. ​

ALSO READ: 5 Out-Of-The-Box Cocktails You Should Try Out Over The Weekend

Advertisement

Natural sources of minerals like fiber, vitamin C, and antioxidants include mint, also known as pudina. Mint’s cooling quality aids in calming digestive health. In actuality, the presence of antibacterial and antiseptic qualities aids in maintaining a healthy population of gut flora. It’s interesting to note that the combination of herbs and spices used to make this traditional chutney promotes healthy digestion and metabolism.

Here is a recipe for making the tastiest homemade mint chutney:

Wash and soak a handful of mint leaves in water before beginning to make this simple Pudina chutney recipe.

Rinse well after draining the water. In the meantime, create a smooth paste in a blender with the mint leaves, 3 garlic cloves, 1 inch of ginger, and 2 green chilies.

Add the chaat masala, salt, pepper, and lemon juice. Re-blend it, then consume it immediately!

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here