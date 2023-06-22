Why Is The Trend Of House Catering Catching Up With Millennials?

House catering is popular among millennials, and it’s easy to see why. Convenience, customization, cost-effectiveness and socializing opportunities, house catering is a unique and enjoyable dining experience in the comfort of your own home.

“We have witnessed a growing trend among millennials to embrace in-home catering as a convenient, affordable, and customizable option. The flexibility of hosting a house party allows them to break free from traditional venue constraints and choose the time and day that suits their schedules. By personalizing the menu and sourcing alcohol from alternate channels, millennials can maintain control over their spending. The privacy and absence of time restrictions add to the allure of house parties, allowing them to curate intimate gatherings and foster a cozy atmosphere. The flexibility extends to music choices, collaborating with musicians or DJs, and managing the ambiance," says Savar, Founder & CEO, The House Party.

House parties are slowly becoming a thing, Tanisha Phanbuh, North Eastern Food Connoisseur and Founder, Tribal Gourmet ~ believes, “As a millennial myself, I believe the house catering trend is popular because most people do not have the time or the logistical setup in their homes to cook for a party. Planning for a gathering can be daunting when trying to cover things like proportions, making sure there are enough items, accommodating allergies or diets or preferences, service of the food, and more. Why worry about it when there are now numerous options available for every kind of party or occasion, every type of cuisine with the ease of packaging, delivery, and service taken care of? Some restaurants even send a chef to heat, plate and garnish, and lay out the food and all for reasonable prices while the host can relax and be at ease mingling with their guests."

Advertisement

There are also bar catering services that are much in demand because of the bespoke experience it lends. House parties are preferred because it’s a more informal casual vibe and a sense of ease and safety of a home with being able to just have a good time.