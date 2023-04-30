Why is World Children's Day Celebrated on April 30 in Mexico? History, Significance, and Wishes to Share

WORLD CHILDREN’S DAY 2023: World Children’s Day is actually celebrated on November 20th worldwide, as declared by the United Nations General Assembly in 1954. However, Mexico celebrates Children’s Day on April 30th, which is known as “Día del Niño" in Spanish.

World Children’s Day 2023: History and Significance

The reason why Mexico celebrates Children’s Day on April 30th is due to historical and cultural reasons. In 1924, during the presidency of Álvaro Obregón, the first Congress for the Well-being of Children was held in Mexico. During this congress, the “Declaration of the Rights of the Child" was signed, which recognized the importance of protecting and promoting the rights of children.

In 1954, the Mexican government declared April 30th as “Día del Niño" to honor this declaration and promote the well-being of children in the country. Since then, April 30th has been celebrated as Children’s Day in Mexico, with various activities and events organized for children in schools, communities, and families.

World Children’s Day 2023: Wishes and Messages to Share

1. “Every child is special in a special way and so are you. You are the reason for all our smiles and all our joy. May you have a life filled with love and happiness. A very Happy World Children’s Day!"

2. “The best thing that has ever happened to me is you. You brought along all the sunshine into my life and made me a happy person. Wishing you a very Happy World Children’s Day."

3. “This day is a reminder to us to keep the child in us alive to enjoy this life to the fullest. Have a Happy World Children’s Day."

4. “Wishing you a very Happy World Children’s Day because you were a child once. Never forget that child inside you to celebrate this day with greatest joy."

5. “If you think that Children’s Day is just for the little kids we see around us then you are wrong because we all have a little kid inside all of us who must celebrate this day. Happy World Children’s Day."

