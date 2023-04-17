Why Lemons Should Be Your Best Friend During Summer

With the temperature peaking, it is important to take care of your health. Nowadays, there are a variety of beverages, soft drinks and artificial fruit drinks to feel instant relief. However, nothing beats the simplicity and deliciousness of lemon juice. Lemons are high in vitamin C, a nutrient that can help boost your immune system and provide amazing health benefits. They are also a rich source of calcium, potassium, and folate.

Here are some benefits of lemon juice that will nudge you to instantly crave a glass-

Helps with Digestion

One of the best reasons to include lemon juice in your diet is its capability to boost digestion. Lemons have a fibre called pectin. It is helpful in creating digestive enzymes. This particular property of lemons makes it the most feasible natural medicine to cure digestion problems. Cures Sore Throat

It so happens that we gulp down icy beverages only to wake up to irritating sore throats. However, lemon juice can be the best choice at such times as to soothe the throat. Mix lemon juice with warm water to see the desired result. Boosts Hydration

Instead of drinking plain boring water, switch it up with a glass of cool lemon juice. This will let you enjoy the other benefits of lemons. Aids Oral Hygiene

The vitamin C in lemon juice is extremely advantageous for oral hygiene. This vitamin is necessary to keep gums and teeth strong. Sipping on lemon juice regularly keeps oral issues like bleeding gums, red gums or swollen gums at bay. Improves Skin Texture

Skincare products are currently seen promoting the effects of Vitamin C. Be it serums or face masks, Vitamin C is the prime ingredient we see on the covers. How about using this magical vitamin to soothe skin texture from the inside? Lemon juice helps the making of collagen. It helps in rejuvenating the skin and makes it stay youthful.

