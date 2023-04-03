Why Nameri National Park In Assam Is A Must-Visit This Summer

The Nameri National Park in the Sonitpur district of Assam is an iconic national park in India. Established in 1998, it covers an area of 200 square kilometres and is named after the Nameri River that flows through it. From the Bengal Tiger to other rare species of flora and fauna, the national park has a lot to offer. And if you love birdwatching then this place needs to be on your bucket list. What activities you should do, which hotels to book or what is the best time to visit, all of these things should be taken care of.

Here are things you need to know before visiting Nameri National Park:

Flora and Fauna:

The park is home to a diverse range of flora and fauna. It has tropical evergreen, semi-evergreen, and moist deciduous forests that are rich in bamboo and cane vegetation. Some of the notable species found here include the elephant, tiger, leopard, sambar, barking deer, wild boar, and gaur. Nameri National Park is also famous for its rich birdlife, with over 300 species recorded. Conservation:

Nameri National Park is home to some endangered species such as the white-winged wood duck and the Bengal florican. The park is also a part of the larger elephant reserve, and the conservation of the elephant population is a major focus of the park. The forest department has also undertaken initiatives to control poaching and illegal logging activities in the park. Activities:

Visitors can also go on jungle walks and trekking trails that offer a chance to observe the flora and fauna up close. Other activities include rafting on the Jia Bhoreli River that flows through the park, fishing, and camping. Best time to visit:

The best time to visit the park is from November to April when the weather is pleasant, and the park is open to visitors. The monsoon season from May to October should be avoided as the park remains closed during this period. Accommodation:

There are several accommodation options available for visitors to Nameri National Park. The forest department operates a few basic lodges and tents that offer a budget-friendly stay. Alternatively, there are several private lodges and resorts located nearby that offer a more luxurious stay.

Nameri National Park is a must-visit destination for wildlife enthusiasts and nature lovers. With its focus on conservation, Nameri National Park is a testament to the importance of protecting our natural heritage.

