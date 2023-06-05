Why Nrupatunga Hill Near Hubli City The Best Option For Summer Escapade

The summer has kicked in hard and people are trying their best to beat the heat in whatever way they can. Talking about beating the heat, a hill station escapade may seem like a great idea in this regard. If you are residing in the state of Karnataka, we recommend you visit a hill hardly 4 kilometres from the city of Hubli.

With lush greenery, this place is a favourite for travellers from even outside the state. We are talking about Nrupatunga Hill, which offers a great picturesque view of Hubli city from atop. The residents of Hubli and Dharwad have transformed this tiny hill into a lovely picnic area. In the summer, it’s the perfect location to spend time with your loved ones while providing a welcome escape from the city’s congestion.

While you may enjoy the cool wind and beautiful sunset view from this hillock on a summer evening, you can come here with your friends and family on a winter afternoon to feel the warmth of the sun. The forest department has built a tourist spot in an area of approximately fifteen to twenty acres on this hill, which is about 500 meters high.

The main attraction here is the lush green forests you can explore, as well as five temples including the famous Chandramouleshwara temple. Along with a great trekking experience, the Nrupatunga hill thus has much to offer to devotees as well.