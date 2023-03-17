 Why Power Dressing Is Important At Work Place? Experts Answer

In today’s competitive workplace, one’s appearance plays a crucial role in how they are perceived by colleagues, superiors, and clients. Power dressing is a style of dressing that exudes confidence, professionalism, and authority. It’s not just about wearing expensive or flashy clothing, but rather about choosing clothes that fit well, are appropriate for the workplace, and make a statement. Power dressing can help individuals feel more confident, assertive, and capable, which can ultimately lead to better job performance and career success. Let’s explore the importance of power dressing in the workplace and how it can impact one’s professional image and career advancement.

Samira Gupta, Image Consultant, says, “Power dressing is an essential part of building a strong executive presence in the corporate world. It is a form of professional dressing that creates impact, influence and credibility. It not only helps you feel and look confident but also enhances your credibility and authority."

The concept of power dressing was introduced in the late 1970s to break the stereotype of women being extra-feminine in the corporate world. “With the evolution of the society, the concept also evolved and today, power dressing is a gender neutral term. It is a conservative and formal style of dressing with tailored suits, jackets with padded shoulders, knee length skirts to create power in different business situations," adds Nayanika Chandra, Image Consultant, Auraa Image Management & Consulting.

Did you know that your clothes communicate before you use words?

If you look less presentable, the messages you send out could be under-confident, less powerful, lazy, clumsy or even in-efficient. On the contrary, mindful dressing and grooming can help you create power, authority, credibility and command.

“A structured suit tailored to perfection, made with high quality fabric in dark colours with a white or powder blue shirt, along with a deep red or a blue tie for men and a silk scarf for women, minimal accessories, closed shoes and sharp grooming is the key to exude power," adds Gupta.

Adding your confidence, appropriate body language and etiquette can significantly transform your presence.

Why Power Dressing is Important at work place?

Power dressing discourse is significant in building a new type of working professional who appears confident and masterful. When you dress in a power suit, you are able to command more respect and more

“In a dynamic corporate environment, it is vital to look and feel ready for the next role. Power Dressing does just that! It helps you present yourself and be visible in the public eye. It is a way of constructing an image that is able to convey aesthetics as well as power," signs off Chandra.

