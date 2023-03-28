Keeping plants in your living room and around the house is a part of improving the aesthetic look and feel of the house. But certain plants can help you in more ways than just decoration. One such plant is the spider plant. Spider plants are perfect to keep at home as they are easy to grow and have some amazing benefits. They are pet-friendly and easy to maintain. They also look beautiful and if you do not have space on the floor, you can hang them in baskets.

The easy-to-maintain plants have some amazing benefits. Here is a list compiled by Home and Gardens:

Air purification – Spider plants’ most helpful benefit is their ability to filter the air inside your home. It clears the air of toxins like toluene, formaldehyde and xylene. In NASA’s 1989 Clean Air Study, spider plants outperformed every other plant and were proven to remove about 95% of toxins from the air around them within 24 hours.

Improve humidity – Spider plants can improve humidity in the house and are great to maintain moisture. While too much humidity can cause issues around the house, dry air is worse and can cause health issues such as sore throats, skin problems, respiratory issues and more.

Speedy recovery – Studies suggest that spider plants harness impressive therapeutic benefits. In hospital rooms, patients showed improvement in mood and reduced cortisol levels. Cortisol is a stress hormone meaning that spider plants reduce stress.

Pet and children-friendly – Spider plants are also beneficial to pets and children as they are non-toxic and can maintain a natural, green indoor environment when also looking after the kids and fur babies. Spider plants, even if nibbled, do not contain any harmful elements that can cause toxicity in the body and lead to hospital visits.

These benefits make spider plants the best houseplant if you are a beginner and have little knowledge of how to take care of plants and what to keep at home and what not.

