Why Women Apply Natural Henna To Their Hands During Ashadam

Many women, during the arrival of Ashadam (June/July in the Gregorian calendar), adorn their hands with natural henna. It serves a purpose beyond just aesthetics. It is believed that applying mehendi in this manner enhances a woman’s beauty during the month of Ashada. It also holds significance beyond the visual appeal.

The onset of Ashadam brings rain and a subsequent drop in temperature, creating a cooler atmosphere. However, despite the cooler climate, our bodies do not adjust as quickly as the external environment. This disparity in temperature can potentially lead to certain issues. The combination of heavy rain and lingering heat can create conditions favourable for the growth and spread of germs, which may result in increased infections. It is important to take precautions during this time to ensure our well-being amidst the changing weather conditions.

Natural henna is believed to possess antipyretic properties, meaning it can help reduce fever. Additionally, it is thought to boost the immune system and promote regular blood flow. These health-related benefits associated with henna wearing during Ashadam are likely reasons why it is encouraged. Traditions often have underlying health benefits, and that’s why many rituals are associated with positive effects on well-being. While it is commonly practised by women now, it is worth noting that in the past, men also used to wear mehendi during this time.