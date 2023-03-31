Why Women Find Sex Less Satisfying as They Age?

A study published in the Journal of the North American Menopause Society tried to understand why women typically find sex less satisfying as they age. The study titled, “why sex becomes less satisfying with age" point outs a few physical and psychological reasons. Researchers suggested that the lack of a partner, widowhood, menopause-related symptoms, the partner’s poor physical health, and relationship problems could all be contributing factors.

Reasons why sex is less satisfying for older women:

According to a study, the proportion of women who enjoy sex regularly drops with age, and the proportion of women who do so post-menopause is much lower. The researchers mention that menopause-related problems such as vaginal dryness and pain with sex have been identified as reasons that affect one’s mood for sexual intercourse.

Moreover, the loss of a partner as they age results in decreased sexual drive in older women. Women, who lose their partners, often stare at a lonely future bereft of love and company.

Older women are often dissuaded from sexual pleasure if they live with a sick partner. Often, their partner’s or their own medical conditions prevent them from having an active intimate relationship.

Additionally, as they age, women often cloud their minds with body image issues including the way they look, their weight, skin, hair, or the shape or size of a certain body part and tend to lose confidence in themselves. This also contributes to their lack of interest in engaging in any sexual activity.

How can women improve their sex life after 50?

Dryness of the vagina is typical following menopause. To facilitate and enhance your intimate experience, a suitable lubricant is necessary. It can provide temporary relief from pain or irritability. As you get older, communicating with your partner becomes even more crucial. Your wants and needs can alter during the course of your life. Inform your partner of your feelings, both positive and negative. Another way to improve your sexual life after 50 is regular exercise. It is very common that as you age, your muscles and bones tend to weaken, or you might face several medical issues. Exercise on a daily basis can be good for your overall health as well as aid in improving your intimate relationship with your partner. Lastly, when you have been with your partner for too long, your sexual life might get monotonous. You can experiment with different sexual positions, try setting a romantic atmosphere to enlighten the mood, and most importantly, spend time to connect emotionally as well.

