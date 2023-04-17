Why Women With PCOS Must Incorporate Physical Activity Into Their Lifestyle

Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS), a hormonal disorder, affects many women worldwide. PCOS leads to weight gain, acne, and irregular periods. While PCOS is a lifelong condition, its symptoms can be managed through various treatments, including medication, lifestyle changes, and regular exercise. Regular exercise has been shown to have numerous benefits for women suffering from PCOS. Here’s a look at the importance of exercise in managing PCOS symptoms and the different types of exercise that can be beneficial for women with PCOS.

Improves insulin sensitivity

Women with PCOS are often insulin-resistant, meaning their bodies don’t respond well to insulin, leading to high blood sugar levels. Insulin resistance is a significant contributing factor to the development of type 2 diabetes. Regular exercise, especially cardio, can improve insulin sensitivity, helping to prevent the onset of diabetes. Aids weight loss

Weight gain is a common symptom of PCOS, and excess weight can exacerbate other symptoms such as irregular periods and acne. An exercise is a vital tool for weight loss, and regular physical activity can help women with PCOS to maintain a healthy weight. Losing even a small amount of weight can have significant benefits for PCOS management, such as improving insulin sensitivity and reducing the risk of other health conditions. Reduces the risk of diabetes

Type 2 diabetes is more likely to affect women with PCOS. Exercise can help to reduce this risk by improving insulin sensitivity and promoting weight loss. Improves cardiovascular health

Women with PCOS are also at an increased risk of developing heart disease. Regular exercise can lower this risk by strengthening the cardiovascular system. Exercise strengthens the heart and reduces the risk of high blood pressure and other heart-related conditions. Cardiovascular health can be significantly impacted by even light exercise, like walking. Helps manage stress and mood disorders

PCOS can cause mood disorders such as depression and anxiety, which can be debilitating for some women. Regular exercise is an effective way to manage stress and improve mood. Exercise stimulates the release of endorphins, which are natural mood boosters, and can help women with PCOS feel more relaxed and less anxious.

Different types of exercise

Women with PCOS can benefit from a variety of different types of exercise. Here are some examples:

Cardiovascular Exercise: Cardiovascular or aerobic exercise is any exercise that increases your heart rate and breathing rate. Cardiovascular exercise is particularly effective for improving insulin sensitivity, reducing blood sugar levels, and promoting weight loss. Strength Training: Strength training involves working your muscles against resistance, such as lifting weights or using resistance bands. Strength training helps to build muscle mass, which in turn increases your metabolism and burns more calories. It can also help to improve insulin sensitivity and reduce the risk of diabetes. High-Intensity Interval Training (HIIT): HIIT incorporates short bursts of high-intensity exercise interspersed with rest intervals or lower-intensity exercise. HIIT is particularly effective for promoting weight loss and improving insulin sensitivity. However, it may not be suitable for everyone, especially those with joint problems or who are new to exercise. Yoga: Yoga is a form of exercise that focuses on breathing, stretching, and relaxation. It can help to reduce stress levels, which is important for managing PCOS symptoms. Certain yoga poses, such as the reclining bound angle pose, can also help to stimulate the ovaries and regulate menstrual cycles. Pilates: Pilates is a form of exercise that focuses on core strength, posture, and balance. It involves a series of controlled movements that engage the muscles of the abdomen, hips, and back. Pilates can help to improve posture, reduce back pain, and promote weight loss.

It’s important to pay attention to your body’s signals and refrain from overexerting yourself. Whenever you feel pain or discomfort while exercising, stop and take a break.

