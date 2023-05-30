Why You Should Never Throw Away Papaya Seeds

We all have often heard experts claiming how crucial it is to keep up with all the nutrients. Especially, during summer, when scorching heat is soaking most of our energy, papaya, a warehouse of nutrients, should be our go-to fruit. But rarely have we been told that not just papaya but its seeds can also do wonders for your health. We won’t lie that it will taste delicious, but it is amazingly beneficial for your overall health. In case you are wondering how this might taste, you should know that papaya seeds are slightly bitter but peppery in taste. And the best way to consume them is firstly drying and then grinding. Without further ado, let’s dive deep into the health benefits of papaya seeds.

Aid in weight loss

Papaya seeds are rich in fibre and are considered beneficial for the digestive system. These seeds are believed to be great in regulating bowel movement, which eventually maintains our gut health, due to the removal of toxins from the body. Therefore, they can prevent our body from absorbing the fat, if consumed regularly.

Reduce period cramps

Papaya carries carotene, which is very useful in regulating the production of estrogen. Its seeds, on the other hand, induce menstruation. In addition, it also increases its frequency and manages menstrual cramps.

Dandruff Control

Believe it or not, the papaya seeds have exhibited strong antifungal properties. And dandruff usually has Malassezia fungus origin. Therefore, applying papaya seed extracts on your scalp may help in preventing the development of dandruff. You can also create a scrub of dried and crushed papaya seeds.

Reduce inflammation and cholesterol

Compounds like vitamin C, flavonoids, alkaloids, and polyphenols are found in high concentrations in papaya seeds. This helps lower the inflammation in the body. Also, the monounsaturated fatty acids in papaya seeds lower bad cholesterol. These seeds are rich in fibre, which eventually reduces LDL cholesterol.

Good for skin

You may have witnessed many brands advertising papaya to be the main ingredient in their skincare product. Well, this is because the papaya seeds carry anti-ageing properties. Apart from diminishing the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, they help in maintaining the elasticity of your skin.