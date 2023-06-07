Will Sweden Be Hosting The First Ever SEX-Championship? All You Need To Know

Over the last couple of days, several media reports have been doing the rounds that claimed that Sweden had officially declared sex as a sport. All of those reports have also pointed out how Sweden would be the first country in the world to host the very first European Sex Championship in Gothenburg.

It was reported that this championship starting on June 8 would be happening under the guidance of the Swedish Sex Federation and would have participants engaging in various forms of sexual activities ranging from oral sex to penetration and each of the solo matches would be going on for a good 40-45 minutes.

According to claims made by a number of social media posts and news reports, it was expected that around 20 people would be participating in this competition from different parts of the world and that a panel of 3 judges would be choosing the winners after closely analysing their knowledge about sex, the chemistry they share with their fellow competitors and so on.

Advertisement

However, the Chairman of the Swedish Federation of Sex, Dragan Bratych informed the Times Of India that, “The incorporation of sexual orientation as a part of sporting tactics will be a ground-breaking development among European countries. Just like any other sport, achieving desired results in sex requires training. Therefore, it is only logical for people to start competing in this domain as well."