With a Red Kurta Suit, Karisma Kapoor Tops the Ethnic Charts and Leaves Fans Drooling

A true fashionista, Karisma Kapoor c ontinues to kill fashion goals like a pro by regularly posting excerpts from her Instagram fashion diary. Karisma’s fashion diaries are full of ideas for her admirers to look to, from nailing everyday looks to demonstrating how to enjoy a leisurely day at home in white T-shirts and denim shorts, to dressing up for a joyous evening and making sure that the spotlight never leaves her side. The greatest favourite of Karisma’s followers are her ethnic tales. Karisma shares tidbits from her fashion diary with her Instagram family, including anything from anarkali salwars to six yards of elegance.

A day ago, Karisma shared an array of self-portraits that had her Instagram family drooling uncontrollably. The actor chose an ethnic costume from the designer house’s racks while acting as a muse for fashion designers Abraham & Thakore. Karisma dressed in red and white hues and provided us with some new fashion ideas on how to combine comfort and style into a magnificent ethnic ensemble. With the long kurta with white geometric square motifs, Karisma looked just as stunning. The kurta’s quarter sleeves and mandarin collars gave the outfit extra class. She also paired it with a pair of ethnic trousers in the same colour. Karisma captioned her photos with the phrase “The phone rang, I could care less," while posing in front of a wall-mounted mirror with her hands on a table holding a vintage telephone.

Here are some of her photos:

Karisma finished off her outfit for the day with a pair of bare juttis and a pair of statement golden ear studs from the Bblingg store. Karisma sat for the photos with her hair pulled back neatly into a ponytail with a middle part, styled by fashion designer Esha L Amin. With the help of makeup artist Angelina Joseph, Karisma wore a nude lipstick shade, nude eyeshadow, black eyeliner, black kohl, mascara-coated eyelashes, drawn eyebrows, and contoured cheeks.

