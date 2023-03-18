Home » Lifestyle » With Ayurvedic Treatments, You Can Wear Less Glasses

With Ayurvedic Treatments, You Can Wear Less Glasses

Eye conditions and poor vision are widespread in today's world. These are some Ayurveda treatments and habits that can aid with eye health improvement

Advertisement

Curated By: Riya Ashok Madayi

News18.com

Last Updated: March 18, 2023, 14:00 IST

Mumbai, India

In the modern environment, eye problems and poor vision are rather typical.
In the modern environment, eye problems and poor vision are rather typical.

Eye conditions and poor eyesight are common in today’s world. Pollution, an unhealthy, sedentary lifestyle, and excessive screen time have all contributed to a faster rate of vision loss.

Even young children as young as 5 to 6 years old are experiencing nearsightedness or farsightedness, according to Dr. Mandeep Singh Basu, an expert in ayurveda and CEO of Jagat Pharma. The basic chemistry of nutrition has been disrupted by pollution and genetically engineered foods, which is now interfering with the biology of our organs. Diabetic retinopathy, corneal scarring, cataracts, dry eyes, eye allergies, and squint are a few eye conditions that might occur. Thus, it’s crucial to comprehend the requirements for good vision and take the appropriate actions to fulfil them.

The following Ayurveda treatments and routines can assist to enhance eye health:

Advertisement

Trataka: Trataka is a form of meditation that entails staring at a stationary object, like a candle flame or an image. Focus, concentration, and vision can all be enhanced by this activity.

RELATED NEWS

Netra Dhauti: Washing the eyes with clean water is a Netra Dhauti eye-cleansing treatment. It assists in clearing debris from the eyes, which can enhance eyesight.

Netra Tarpana: According to Dr. Basu, this procedure includes pouring medicated ghee into the eyeballs in order to strengthen and nourish them. It may lessen eye strain and enhance vision.

Triphala Eye Wash: The Ayurveda herb triphala is used to treat a variety of eye disorders. In order to use Triphala powder as an eye wash, it must first be dissolved in water. According to Dr. Basu, it can help with eyesight improvement and decrease eye strain.

Ayurvedic diet: To enhance general health, including eye health, Ayurveda advises consuming a diet high in fruits, vegetables, and whole grains.

Eye exercises: Eye exercises help enhance blood circulation and lessen strain on the eyes. Examples include rotating the eyes, focussing on distant objects, and palming.

Nasya: Nasya is an Ayurvedic procedure in which the patient inhales medicine-laced oil or powder to clear their nasal passages and enhance their general health, which includes their eye health.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here

Follow us on

first published: March 18, 2023, 14:00 IST
last updated: March 18, 2023, 14:00 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+22PHOTOS

Kriti Sanon, Babil Khan, Uorfi Javed, Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal Bedazzle In Glamorous Black Outfits At Store Opening, See Pics

+10PHOTOS

Aahana Kumra Raises Temperature In Stylish Monokini, Check Out The Diva's Hottest Swimwear Looks