With Ayurvedic Treatments, You Can Wear Less Glasses

Eye conditions and poor eyesight are common in today’s world. Pollution, an unhealthy, sedentary lifestyle, and excessive screen time have all contributed to a faster rate of vision loss.

Even young children as young as 5 to 6 years old are experiencing nearsightedness or farsightedness, according to Dr. Mandeep Singh Basu, an expert in ayurveda and CEO of Jagat Pharma. The basic chemistry of nutrition has been disrupted by pollution and genetically engineered foods, which is now interfering with the biology of our organs. Diabetic retinopathy, corneal scarring, cataracts, dry eyes, eye allergies, and squint are a few eye conditions that might occur. Thus, it’s crucial to comprehend the requirements for good vision and take the appropriate actions to fulfil them.

The following Ayurveda treatments and routines can assist to enhance eye health:

Advertisement

Trataka: Trataka is a form of meditation that entails staring at a stationary object, like a candle flame or an image. Focus, concentration, and vision can all be enhanced by this activity.

Netra Dhauti: Washing the eyes with clean water is a Netra Dhauti eye-cleansing treatment. It assists in clearing debris from the eyes, which can enhance eyesight.

Netra Tarpana: According to Dr. Basu, this procedure includes pouring medicated ghee into the eyeballs in order to strengthen and nourish them. It may lessen eye strain and enhance vision.

Triphala Eye Wash: The Ayurveda herb triphala is used to treat a variety of eye disorders. In order to use Triphala powder as an eye wash, it must first be dissolved in water. According to Dr. Basu, it can help with eyesight improvement and decrease eye strain.

Ayurvedic diet: To enhance general health, including eye health, Ayurveda advises consuming a diet high in fruits, vegetables, and whole grains.

Eye exercises: Eye exercises help enhance blood circulation and lessen strain on the eyes. Examples include rotating the eyes, focussing on distant objects, and palming.

Nasya: Nasya is an Ayurvedic procedure in which the patient inhales medicine-laced oil or powder to clear their nasal passages and enhance their general health, which includes their eye health.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here