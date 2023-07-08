Women Suffer From Constipation More But Men Take Longer In Washroom: Study

Constipation, described as infrequent bowel movements, can be extremely uncomfortable and worrisome if not treated. While occasion constipation is common among older people, a new survey has revealed that women are more affected by this stomach issue than men. Studying a section of the UK population, the survey named The Big Poo Review brought out some interesting insights about the bowel habits of different genders. Around 142,768 people in the age group of 18 years or above participated in the survey that collected data about the bowel habits of 110,627 females, 32,023 males and 118 other people.

Analysing the recorded data, the study came to the conclusion that almost 21 per cent of the participants were suffering from constipation. The cases were more among females as over 23 per cent of female participants had an issue of infrequent bowel movements while around 13 per cent of males were affected.

The Big Poo Review further identified the cases of diarrhoea among the participants, and men dominated the stats.

Around 17.5 per cent of the male participants were suffering from diarrhoea-related issues, while 14.7 per cent of females reported the problem. But women were more affected by irritable bowel syndrome (IBS), a digestive issue which is characterised by acute stomach cramps, bloating, diarrhoea and constipation. Almost 10.1 per cent of men had IBS while 19.1 per cent of women reported the condition, according to the Big Poo Review.

The survey revealed that in terms of answering nature’s calls, men are more frequent than men and spend more time in the washroom. Although, according to Dr Will Bulsiewicz, an eminent gastroenterologist from the US, it’s not a good idea to spend more time in the loo because squatting causes blood to enter the tissue around one’s bottom, exacerbating haemorrhoids.