Women Suffer Worse Heart Disease Outcomes Than Men Shows Study

The study shows heart attacks among women aged 35 to 54 increased from 21 per cent to 31 per cent between 1995 and 2014.

Published By: Shreeja Bhattacharya

PTI

Last Updated: August 30, 2023, 21:18 IST

New Delhi, India

The findings are based on the results of fifteen studies from 50 countries, including Brazil, China, Egypt and India. (Image: Shutterstock)
The findings are based on the results of fifteen studies from 50 countries, including Brazil, China, Egypt and India. (Image: Shutterstock)

Women suffer worse outcomes when diagnosed with and treated for cardiac issues, according to the results of fifteen studies from 50 countries, including India.

The researchers noted that the discrepancy is the result of women presenting with additional non-traditional chest pain symptoms including vomiting, jaw pain and abdominal pain.

If and when these symptoms are missed by doctors, or by the patients themselves, diagnosis and treatments are delayed, they said.

“We found stunning differences between men and women in the diagnosing of cardiovascular disease, treatment and symptoms," said Mahdi O. Garelnabi, Associate Professor at the University of Massachusetts Lowell, US.

“Women tend to go to the hospital later than men after the onset of symptoms and physicians are not admitting women to the hospital at the same rates as men," Garelnabi said.

The analysis, published in the journal Arteriosclerosis, Thrombosis, and Vascular Biology, also points out that heart attack rates among younger women are climbing.

During the same period, the rate for men rose only slightly, from 30 to 33 per cent, according to the researchers.

“It’s alarming that heart attack rates are increasing in younger women," said Garelnabi.

“Risk factors that are unique to women include premature menopause, endometriosis and hypertension disorders during pregnancy," the researcher said.

    • The findings are based on the results of fifteen studies from 50 countries, including Brazil, China, Egypt, India, Arabian Gulf countries and the US.

    The analysis encompasses the experiences of over 2.3 million people.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

    first published: August 30, 2023, 21:18 IST
    last updated: August 30, 2023, 21:18 IST
