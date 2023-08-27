Women's Equality Week 2023: 4 Types Of Whiskeys You Can Give To The Favourite Women In Your Life

Women’s Equality Week 2023: August 26 and the week around it is celebrated as Women’s Equality Day to commemorate the remarkable advancements that women have made in all spheres of life. Women undeniably should be celebrated every day but this week is just another time of the year to make them feel a tad more special than regular. This is the week that you can over-pamper all the special women in your life by doing some really sweet things for them.