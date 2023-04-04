Work-ethics to Independence, Working Mothers Can Help Children Imbibe These Qualities

It is often seen that working mothers live in guilt that they did not raise their children properly. They feel so because they are not able to dedicate all of their time to the child. If you also feel the same, it’s time you stopped feeling guilty for working. Let us tell you that it has been found in research that working mothers become a source of inspiration for their children. In the meta-analysis of the American Psychological Association, it was found that children whose mothers have been working have fewer behavioural issues. These children also do well in academics and can spend more quality time with their mothers and lead better life. Here are the positive qualities that a working mother infuses in their children.

Hardworking

Mothers, who are working and taking care of their homes too, are like powerful role models for their children. These kids learn the importance of hard work and dedication early on in life. They imbibe these qualities from their mother.

Work-life balance

Women who are taking care of their work, home and children, are good at multitasking. There’s no doubt about this. Their children learn to manage their time, schedule and everything in a balanced way, as they learn work-life balance from a very early age by observing their mums.

Work ethics

When children see their mother, and how she is managing the house and office efficiently day and night, they understand work ethics. These children imbibe such qualities and it helps them later on in life.

Self-sufficient

Children learn the true meaning of independence from their working mothers. They learn how to complete their work while taking care of everyone. When they see how their parents are earning and contributing to the family, that too makes them realise their mother is financially independent and self-sufficient. Children also learn to do their work and stand on their own feet from a young age.

Emotional health

It is often observed that working mothers have emotionally stable children. These children learn to respect others and care for their loved ones.

