Work-from-home Takes Health Toll As High Cholesterol Emerges As Major Concern

Modernity and the internet age, along with the work-from-home concept, have ushered in a new age of maintaining a callus lifestyle, which can lead to many health issues, including high cholesterol. Although a body requires cholesterol to create healthy cells, having too much of it can increase your chance of developing heart disease. You can form fatty deposits in your blood vessels if you have high cholesterol.

Over time, these deposits thicken and restrict the amount of blood that can pass through your arteries. This can eventually result in less blood flow to the heart and that is the biggest cause of cardiac arrest. According to the Mayo Clinic, early detection of high cholesterol is difficult without testing, but it can be identified based on some signs.

Chest Pain

Advertisement

Although chest pain can occur from other less serious issues as well, persisting pain can be a cause for concern. When the blood flow becomes restricted due to high cholesterol, it can cause pain in the chest.

Numbness In Hands And Feet

Hands and feet become numb due to reduced blood supply. Blood flow to the hands and feet begins to decline when bad cholesterol levels rise. As a result, the veins’ colour also begins to change.

Skin Rashes

As soon as the blood circulation in the body is affected, its signs will start appearing on the skin. The blood helps in flushing toxins from the skin and hence restricted circulation will result in rashes under your eyes, in the back, in the feet and the palm.

Deterioration of Nails

Inadequacy of oxygen and nutrient supply due to excessive cholesterol can lead to damage to nails of the hands as well as feet. They lose their hardness, can become too soft and even change colour.