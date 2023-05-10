BTS' Namjoon Aka RM Has An Amazing Workout Routine That You Can Be Inspired From

Kim Namjoon, aka RM, is not only renowned for his rap skills and songwriting abilities with the K-Pop band BTS but also for his dedication to fitness. Though the singer-songwriter is undergoing compulsory military service these days, his exercise routine is still a talking point among the BTS ARMY. Namjoon’s consistent workout regime is a testament to his discipline and determination. If you want to add on some strengthening exercises in your fitness journey, take some inspiration from Namjoon’s fitness regime.

Four workout exercises inspired by RM:

Advertisement