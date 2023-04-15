World Art Day 2023: History, Significance, Inspirational Quotes and Messages to Share

WORLD ART DAY 2023: Art encompasses painting, sculpture, dance, theatre and film among others. April 15 is observed as World Art Day. As the name suggests, the day is celebrated to promote the development of art. It also highlights the importance of artists’ incredible work, the diversity in art and its role in sustainable development. On this day, let’s take a look at the history of World Art Day and some quotes and messages you can share with your friends and family.

World Art Day: History

The idea behind World Art Day was first conceived at the General Assembly Meeting of the International Association of the Arts (IAA) in 2012. They declared April 15 as World Art Day in honour of Leonardo da Vinci’s birthday. This day was first celebrated in 2012. Leonardo da Vinci’s Last Supper and Mona Lisa are some of the most influential paintings in the world.

World Art Day: Significance

Leonardo Da Vinci, Claude Monet, Vincent van Gogh, Raja Ravi Varma, Jamini Roy, Amrita Sher-Gil, and Nandalal Bose are some of the greatest painters and sculptors to have ever lived. Their art captivates and compels the observer to find meanings seemingly hidden under careful brush strokes. In the days before photography and films, painting, sculpture, dance and theatre preserved our memories and creativity.

World Art Day: Quotes

“Painting is poetry that is seen rather than felt, and poetry is painting that is felt rather than seen." ― Leonardo da Vinci “Every child is an artist. The problem is how to remain an artist once he grows up." ― Pablo Picasso “I dream my painting and I paint my dream." ― Vincent van Gogh

World Art Day: Messages

“We all are gifted with some form of art. We all are gifted with some kind of creativity. We just need to explore it. Happy World Art Day." “Let us celebrate art on World Art Day. Let us bring out our creative sides and create some art on World Art Day. Warm wishes on this special day." “Art is one of the best ways to catharsis, it is the way to express your emotions and feelings through colours. Wishing a very Happy World Art Day." “A picture is worth a thousand words and emotions. Let us celebrate World Art Day with lots of vibrant colours that express us. “Art is not about what you see but it is about what you want other people to see in what you paint. Happy World Art Day." “Let the artist inside you come out and help you relieve your emotions and feelings using art. Have a wonderful World Art Day." World Art Day, Art, Painting, Leonardo da Vinci, Vincent van Gogh, Raja Ravi Varma, Satyajit Ray, Jamini Roy,

