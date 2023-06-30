World Asteroid Day 2023: History, Significance and Quotes to Share

WORLD ASTEROID DAY 2023: The United Nations has designated June 30 as World Asteroid Day to raise public awareness about the dangers of asteroid strikes and measures that need to be taken in case of a near-earth object threat. Asteroids are celestial rocks smaller than a planet but revolve around the sun like them. They are leftovers from the formation of our solar system. From being as small as 10 meters across to as huge as 530 km in diameter, asteroids have varied sizes.

World Asteroid Day: History

Advertisement

The United Nations General Assembly passed Resolution A/RES/71/90 in December 2016, designating June 30 as International Asteroid Day. The date was chosen to commemorate the anniversary of the Tunguska asteroid’s impact over Siberia on June 30, 1908. The Association of Space Explorers submitted the proposal to observe the day, which was then approved by the Committee on the Peaceful Uses of Outer Space (COPUOS).

World Asteroid Day: Significance

World Asteroid Day is dedicated to preparing the planet for an asteroid impact. Another goal for the day is to speed up the discovery of asteroids. Scientists think that only a small percentage of asteroids have been detected in space thus far, with hundreds more still to be discovered.

As per the UN website, The International Asteroid Warning Network (IAWN) employs well-defined communication strategies and procedures to help governments analyse potential asteroid impacts and plan mitigating responses. The Space Mission Planning Advisory Group (SMPAG) is an inter-space agency group that analyses technologies required for near-Earth Object deflection and seeks consensus on planetary defence ideas.

World Asteroid Day: Quotes