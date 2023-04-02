World Autism Awareness Day 2023: Games to Help Your Child With Autism

WORLD AUTISM AWARENESS DAY 2023: World Autism Awareness Day is an international event observed on April 2nd every year. As the name suggests, it’s a day to raise awareness about autism spectrum disorder. On this day, certain activities and events are held that include educational and informational campaigns, community events, and fundraising efforts to support research, and programs for people with autism and their families.

Common Symptoms Of Autism

Autism, also known as Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD), is a neurodevelopmental disorder that affects communication, social interaction, and behaviour. Some common symptoms of autism include difficulty with social interaction and communication, repetitive behaviours or interests, and difficulty dealing with change. These symptoms usually appear in early childhood, and a diagnosis is typically made based on observation of the individual’s behaviour and communication patterns. There is currently no known cure for autism. Treatments may include behaviour therapy, speech therapy, occupational therapy, and medication to manage associated symptoms.

There are many games and activities that can be helpful for children with autism.

Games And Activities For Children

Social skills games

There are many games designed to help children with autism develop social skills, such as taking turns, making eye contact, and understanding emotions. Examples of social skills games include “Emotion Charades" or “The Socially Speaking Game". Board games

Board games can be a great way to improve a child’s communication, problem-solving and turn-taking skills. Games such as “Memory" and “Connect Four" can be particularly effective. Sensory games

Sensory games can help children with autism develop their sensory processing skills, such as understanding different textures, smells and sounds. Examples of sensory games include “Sensory Bins" or “Sensory Treasure Hunt". Video games

Many video games can help children with autism develop their attention and fine motor skills. You can pick games such as “Minecraft", “Lego Marvel Superheroes", and “Mario Kart". Physical activity games

Physical activity games such as “Simon Says" or “Red Light, Green Light" can be a great way to improve a child’s coordination, gross motor skills, and social skills.

It is important to note that autism is a neurological difference, not a disease, and individuals with autism have unique strengths and abilities. Many individuals with autism are successful in various fields, including science, technology, engineering, and mathematics.

And every child with autism is different, so what works for one child may not work for another. It’s also crucial to consult with a healthcare professional or an autism specialist to determine the best approach for your child.

