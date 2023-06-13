World Blood Donor Day 2023: Date, Theme, History, Significance and Key Facts

WORLD BLOOD DONOR DAY 2023: World Blood Donor Day is an annual event celebrated on June 14 to raise awareness of the need for safe blood and blood products and to thank voluntary, unpaid blood donors for their life-saving gifts of blood. The day was first officially designated by the World Health Assembly in 2005, and it has been celebrated annually ever since. The theme for this year’s celebration is ‘Give blood, give plasma, share life, share often.’

Advertisement

WORLD BLOOD DONOR DAY 2023: HISTORY

The date of June 14 was chosen in recognition of the birthday of Karl Landsteiner, an Austrian-American physician and immunologist who is credited with discovering the ABO blood group system in 1900. Landsteiner’s discovery was a major breakthrough in blood transfusion medicine, and it made it possible to safely transfuse blood between people with different blood types.

WORLD BLOOD DONOR DAY 2023: SIGNIFICANCE

World Blood Donor Day is an important opportunity to raise awareness of the need for safe blood and blood products. Every year, millions of people around the world need blood transfusions to save their lives or to improve their health. However, there is a global shortage of blood, and many people do not have access to the blood they need.

World Blood Donor Day also provides an opportunity to thank voluntary, unpaid blood donors for their life-saving gifts of blood. Voluntary blood donors are the backbone of the blood supply, and their donations make it possible to save millions of lives every year.