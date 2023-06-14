World Blood Donor Day 2023: Wishes, Messages, Photos and Inspirational Quotes to Share

WORLD BLOOD DONOR DAY 2023: Blood donation is one of the most selfless yet vital acts people can perform to save lives. Blood transfusion is life-saving in emergency situations. People who suffer from chronic haemolytic anaemia, thalassaemia, those who lose a lot of blood in accidents, patients suffering from cancer and bone-marrow disease, and women who develop complications during pregnancy, need blood transfusions.

On June 14, World Blood Donor Day (WBDD) is observed worldwide to thank blood donors and to highlight the need for safe blood transfusion and blood products. Below, we look at this year’s theme and share some wishes, messages and quotes.

World Blood Donor Day 2023: Wishes & Messages

1. The blood you donate gives someone another chance at life. Happy Blood Donor Day.

2. To the young and healthy it’s no loss. To the sick, it’s the hope of life. Donate Blood to give back life. Happy World Blood Donor Day.

3. “It is always appreciated when people donate blood because they are helping in saving a life. Warm wishes on World Blood Donor Day."

World Blood Donor Day 2023: Quotes

1. “No one has ever become poor by giving." - Anne Frank, diary of Anne Frank: the play

2. “We cannot live only for ourselves. A thousand fibres connect us with our fellow men; and among those fibres, as sympathetic threads, our actions run as causes, and they come back to us as effects." - Herman Melville

3. “Remember that the happiest people are not those getting more, but those giving more." - H. Jackson Brown Jr.

World Blood Donor Day 2023: Theme