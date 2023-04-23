World Book and Copyright Day 2023: Quotes, History and Interesting Facts

WORLD BOOK AND COPYRIGHT DAY 2023: Books are reservoirs of knowledge. They expose us to worlds, both imaginary and real, that we are unable to traverse in our lifetimes. Books inform, entertain, thrill and captivate readers. The protection of authors’ rights is vital. World Book and Copyright Day, also known as World Book Day and International Day of the Book, is celebrated on April 23, annually. Below, we will take a look at some of the interesting facts about the day and share some quotes for avid readers.

World Book and Copyright Day 2023: Interesting Facts

Advertisement

World Book and Copyright Day highlights the importance of reading as also publishing and copyright. As decided by UNESCO, the theme for World Book and Copyright Day this year is indigenous languages, many of which are fast disappearing. World Book and Copyright Day began as a commemoration of Spanish author Miguel de Cervantes’ death on October 7, 1916. The idea originated from writer and editor Vicente Clavel Andrés of Valencia, Spain. Later, the date was shifted to April 23, which was when the Don Quixote author as buried following his passing on April 22. April 23, 1616 also the day on which William Shakespeare passed away. Authors like Vladimir Nabokov, Maurice Druon, Halldor K. Laxness and Manuel Mejía were all born on April 23. World Book and Copyright Day is celebrated in Spain’s Catalonia as Sant Jordi’s Day and The Day of Books and Roses. On this day, couples gift each other books and roses. UNESCO in its 1995 General Conference, declared April 23 as World Book and Copyright Day to honour authors who were born or passed away on the said date.

World Book and Copyright Day 2023: Quotes

“There is no friend as loyal as a book." - Ernest Hemingway “A room without books is like a body without a soul." - Marcus Tullius Cicero “The person, be it gentleman or lady, who has not pleasure in a good novel, must be intolerably stupid." - Jane Austen, Northanger Abbey “Make it a rule never to give a child a book you would not read yourself." - George Bernard Shaw “I cannot live without books." - Thomas Jefferson

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here