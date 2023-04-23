World Book Day: 5 New Fictions That You Need To Read Immediately, If You Already Have Not

Are you someone who used to love reading at some point in life but can barely find time for it anymore? Well, wise to say that you are not the only one in the dark pit. Owing to our jam-packed schedules we often tend to miss out on the finer things in life, one being the act of reading, of course. It can be a tad bit difficult to go back to your old reading habits in an instant and will definitely take you some time and you will have to be extremely patient with yourself and take one step at a time.

In the meantime, here are 5 amazing fictions that you can indulge in-

Tomorrow and Tomorrow and Tomorrow By Gabrielle Zevin

This New York Times bestseller was also hailed as GoodReads Winner for Best Fiction last year. This heart-spiralling book revolves around Sam and Sadie, two college friends who are more than often in love, but sadly never lovers. The two become creative partners in a dazzling and intricately imagined world of video game design, where success brings them fame, joy, tragedy, duplicity, and, ultimately, a kind of immortality. It is a love story, but the tale is nothing like the one that you have read or heard before. Carrie Soto Is Back: A Novel By Taylor Jenkins Reid

This powerful book is often considered one of the best Fiction reads of the year 2022. The heart-filled story takes us through the lives of an iconic father-daughter duo, their lives, sacrifices, careers, and strengths. The protagonist Carrie Soto has one of the best records ever held by any female tennis player, and she is rather determined to hold onto it, even if that would mean coming out of retirement, wrecking her reputation, and losing her endorsements. The book brilliantly captures the double standards that powerful women often face and goes on to offer a euphoric portrait of a woman who dares to follow her dream. The Thursday Murder Club By Richard Osman

Rumour has it that this absolute record-shattering book will be made into a major motion picture by none other than Steven Spielberg. Richard Osman takes you to a peaceful retirement village where four unlikely friends meet up once a week to investigate unsolved murders. But when a brutal killing takes place on their very doorstep, the Thursday Murder Club find themselves in the middle of their first live case. Elizabeth, Joyce, Ibrahim and Ron might be pushing eighty, but they still have a few tricks up their sleeves. You will have to read the book to know what transpires. The School for Good Mothers By Jessamine Chan

Barack Obama many a time claimed that this was his favourite read of 2022. The School for Good Mothers is an explosive and thrilling novel about love, perfectionism and parenthood. It is the story of Frida, a 39-year-old mother of a toddler, Harriet. She struggles with co-parenting after her ex-husband ran off with his mistress. So, at the height of what she will relentlessly think of as her “very bad day," Frida leaves Harriet alone in an exersaucer in their home. For over two hours. While she goes to get coffee and runs to the office. When she is somehow caught, Harriet is taken from her and Frida is ultimately sent by the government to the School for a year of re-education with other mothers and fathers. On Earth We Are Briefly Gorgeous By Ocean Vuong

Longlisted for the 2019 National Book Award for Fiction, this is a letter from a son to a mother who cannot read. A lyrical work of self-discovery that’s shockingly intimate and insistently universal. With stunning urgency and grace, Ocean Vuong writes of people caught between disparate worlds and asks how we heal and rescue one another without forsaking who we are. The question of how to survive, and how to make of it kind of joyful, powers the most important debut novel of many years.

