World Cartoonist Day 2023: History, Significance, Quotes and Messages to Share

WORLD CARTOONIST DAY 2023: World Cartoonist Day is a day dedicated to celebrating the art of cartooning and the creative minds behind it. This day honours cartoonists and their work, which has been a constant source of entertainment and commentary on society for over a century. Marked on May 5 every year, the day celebrates how cartoons have been an integral part of the media landscape, providing commentary on politics, social issues, and popular culture.

These individuals have the unique ability to capture the essence of an issue or idea in a single image or sequence of images, making them accessible to people of all ages and backgrounds. Their work can evoke laughter, spark discussion, and even bring about change. It’s a day to appreciate the creativity, humour, and insight that cartoonists bring to the world and to encourage the next generation of artists to continue the legacy of this beloved art form.

World Cartoonist Day 2023: History

The first commercially successful cartoon appeared on the pages of the New York World on May 5 1895. During World War II, a group of talented cartoonists including Gus Edson, Otto Soglow, Clarence D. Russell, and Bob Dunn decided to entertain the troops by holding small cartoon shows in hospitals. The response was overwhelmingly positive, and the group soon expanded their performances to include military bases across the country.

One day, while watching a show at a military base, Clarence D. Russell suggested that the group should form a club to continue entertaining people with their cartoons even after the war ended. This was the beginning of the National Cartoonists Society (N.C.S.), which was founded in 1946.

The N.C.S. quickly grew in popularity and became an important organisation for professional cartoonists. The society was created to promote and protect the art of cartooning, to foster a spirit of fellowship among cartoonists, and to provide opportunities for professional development.

Over the years, the N.C.S. has continued to be a vital resource for cartoonists and illustrators, providing support, networking opportunities, and recognition for their work. The organization is also committed to promoting the importance of cartooning as a form of artistic expression, as well as an important tool for social commentary and political satire.

World Cartoonist Day 2023: Significance

World Cartoonist Day is a day that celebrates the art of cartooning and its contributions to society. This day recognises the hard work and dedication of cartoonists who use their talent to make people laugh, think, and sometimes even inspire social change.

Cartoonists have been an integral part of our culture for decades, and their work has helped to shape our perceptions of current events and political and social issues. The day also honours the legacy of famous cartoonists who have left their mark on the industry, such as Charles Schulz, Walt Disney, and Dr. Seuss. World Cartoonist Day is a time to celebrate the power of cartoons and the creative minds behind them.

World Cartoonist Day 2023: Messages, Quotes

Cartooning is preaching. And I think we have a right to do some preaching. I hate shallow humor. I hate shallow religious humor, I hate shallow sports humor, I hate shallowness of any kind. ― Charles M. Schulz Grown-ups’ could learn a lesson from watching cartoons. ― James Jean-Pierre Cartoons are a great medium for demonstrating just how absurd something is, without ever having to say it directly. ― Jen Sorensen Cartoons have always been an enjoyment to me… a relaxation… I get my ideas from everyday events. ― Matthew Ashford Cartoons make kids happy, and that’s a great feeling. ― Zelda Williams Wishing a very Happy Cartoonist Day to you. Let us thank all the cartoonists who have created such wonderful cartoons using their innovative ideas. Cartoonists have the power to make us smile and the power to connect with us. Let us thank them all on the special occasion of World Cartoonist Day. Cartoons are the result of immense hard work and creativity. Warm greetings on World Cartoonist Day to all. Warm wishes on the occasion of Cartoonist Day to everyone who has been very creative and skilled in creating funny and adorable cartoons. Hats off to the creativity of the cartoonists who have filled our childhood with such cute and adorable cartoons. Happy Cartoonist Day.

