World Chocolate Day: 3 Ice Creams You Must Try Today!

Indulging in the sweet and creamy delight of ice cream is not just reserved for scorching summers. As the monsoon showers bring a refreshing respite, it's the perfect time to savor the delectable flavors and textures of ice creams. Whether you are a fan of classics like chocolate or are in the mood for an adventurous combination like mango and ginger, here are some droolworthy ice cream options that will make your monsoons even more delightful. Prepare to embark on a flavorful journey that will leave you longing for rainy days.

NOTO - NOTO Bars

NOTO Bars that are available in two indulgent flavors— Chocolate Brownie and Roasted Hazelnut. The bars are low calorie and have no added sugar, making them the perfect guilt-free treat.

“What sets NOTO Bars apart is the rich chocolate coating that envelopes the ice cream, complete with pieces of real brownies and hazelnuts. Each bite is a delightful explosion of flavour and texture," says Ashni Shah, co-founder of NOTO.

“NOTO Bars are the perfect addition to the brand’s existing range of healthy and delicious ice creams. The bars are sure to be a hit with consumers who crave a sweet indulgence that doesn’t compromise on taste or health," adds Varun Sheth, co-founder of NOTO.

Meemee’s - Toasties & Tubsters

Meemee’s journey began with 100ml and 500ml ice cream tubs that lay the foundation of her expanding ice cream repertoire. Flavours such as Brown Butter Almond, Toasted Coconut Macaron, Simply Mango, and Mixed Berry Mascarpone have amassed fans across Mumbai.

What distinguishes Meemee’s is the full-bodied flavours and adventurous formats such as Toasties and Tubsters. A Toastie is essentially a bite-sized waffle ice cream sandwich or taco in appearance. Each mini treat is packed with Meemee’s signature flavours and topped with chocolate and other crunchy bits.

With Tubsters, Meemee’s tugs at the imagination again by layering signature scoops with delicious textured treats and other delectable surprises into a single-serve container. These flavours recall popular and familiar desserts but in a completely new and unexpected frozen 300ml tub format.

Bluebop Cafe - New Gelato

BlueBop’s Gelato is not just another gelato brand, The texture is so dense, silky and smooth that it will make you swoon with delight. They have used more milk and lesser cream, so you can indulge with less guilt. But wait, there’s more! Their Gelato stands out due to the careful crafting process that utilises only the best and most authentic ingredients. They do not add any artificial flavours, making it a one-of-a-kind treat.