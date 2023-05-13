World Cocktail Day 2023: 4 Classic Cocktail Recipes Everyone Should Know

World Cocktail Day is celebrated annually on May 13th to honor the art of mixing drinks and the history behind it. The day is marked by various events and celebrations around the world, including cocktail tastings, bar crawls, and mixology classes. The origins of cocktails can be traced back to the 19th century, with classic cocktails like the Old Fashioned, Manhattan, and Martini still popular today. World Cocktail Day is an opportunity to appreciate the creativity and craftsmanship of bartenders and the cultural significance of cocktails. It also serves as a reminder to enjoy cocktails responsibly and in moderation.
Ali Hamdan, Head Mixologist and Beverage Manager, Hilton Maldives Amingiri and Yangdup Lama, mixologist, Budweiser Magnum Double Barrel Whiskey, share some of their favourite cocktail recipes. These are both quick and fancy! Scroll down to try your hand at being the most natural semi-professional mixologist. Sip-sip-hurray.
Curry Highball
This cocktail is purely inspired by Maldives’ local scents and flavors, served in a highball glass.
Ingredients and volume
3 Curry leaves
20 ml House made passion fruit puree
20 ml Pressed lemon juice
15 ml Simple Syrup
60 ml Beefeater 24 Gin
90 ml Tepache, fermented in the Cocktail Lab
Method: Muddle and shake
Garnish: Dehydrated pineapple and curry leaves
Asmaraloka
A curation that highlights Hilton Maldives Amingiri’s reduced-waste approach – this recipe ensures that no part of the pineapple is discarded. This cocktail is simply served in a rock glass.
Ingredients and volume
40 ml Havana Club Añejo 3 yrs
20 ml Malibu
80 ml Clarified pineapple
30 ml House made pineapple elixir
2 dashes Angostura Bitters
3 drops Saline solution
House made passion fruit foam
Dried pineapple
Method: Stirred
Garnish: Dehydrated pineapple
Roasted Toasted Manhattan
Indulge in the bold, complex flavors of the Roasted Toasted Manhattan Cocktail, featuring a delightful touch of caramel sweetness and coffee bitter. This silky-smooth nightcap offers the perfect balance of taste and character, making it a treat for anyone who appreciates a unique and flavorful cocktail.
Ingredients and volume
50 ml Budweiser Magnum Double Barrel Whiskey
30 ml Reduced Budweiser Magnum Beer
20 ml Caramel Cordial
American Pie
An elaborate recipe, this cocktail boasts a full-bodied taste profile with a combination of sweet tart and oaky vanillin flavors - leaving you with a long lingering finish. It serves as a perfect concoction for enjoying on a cozy evening or as a dessert drink.
Ingredients and volume
60 ml Budweiser Magnum Double Barrel Whiskey
60 ml Apple juice reduction
10 ml Maple syrup
20 ml Black Espresso
Method: Shaken and served straight
Garnish: Grated toasted almond
10 ml Fresh lime juice
Method: Shaken and strained into a stem glass
Garnish: Dehydrated apple and grated cinnamon
powder