World Cocktail Day: 5 Best Spots In Mumbai For Delicious Cocktails

World Cocktail Day is just around the corner on May 13th, and cocktail lovers worldwide are preparing to toast to the occasion by indulging in some of the most delicious and inventive cocktails. From traditional favorites to cutting-edge new concoctions, the choices are limitless. Whether you prefer a sophisticated cocktail at an upscale bar or a relaxed atmosphere at a cozy restaurant, Mumbai has plenty of options to offer. Here are some of the finest bars and restaurants in Mumbai where you can sample cocktails and celebrate World Cocktail Day in a grand manner.

Silly, Khar On this World Cocktail Day, Silly Mumbai offers an immersive experience with a beautiful outdoor garden and a tantalizing menu of signature cocktails. The true star of the evening is the carefully crafted menu of signature cocktails. Beverage Director Latest Kotian has meticulously curated a selection of exceptional libations that tantalize the taste buds and ignite the imagination. From the refreshing Rosai Cucumas to the captivating Palo, the adventurous Curry Mary to the elegantly crafted Water White, and the delightful Fragaria and many more, each cocktail showcases a harmonious blend of flavors and a touch of artistry.Silly Mumbai invites its guests to embark on a sensory journey and experience the art of mixology at its finest on World Cocktail Day. Whether you’re a cocktail enthusiast or someone looking to elevate your palate, Silly Mumbai promises an evening of delightful discoveries and unforgettable moments.Venue: SILLY, 759, 5th Ln, opp. Union Bank ATM, Khar, Ram Krishna Nagar, Khar West, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400052Time: 12:00PM Onwards Nara Thai, BKC & ColabaNara Thai, a space where food meets passion and cocktails are an expression. Relax and unwind with cocktails crafted creatively, concocting Thailand in a glass for you! Sip on their signatures like The Butterfly Pea Sour or scroll through a dedicated section of Thai Martinis made with infusions of Thai herbs and spices.Venue:

Nara Thai BKC - Ground floor, Raheja Towers, G Block BKC, Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra East, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400051

Nara Thai Colaba - Amar Chand Mansion, Madame Cama Rd, Dr Ambedkar Statue Chowk Area, Colaba, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400001

Time: 12:00PM - 3:30PM or 7:30 PM Onwards



Butterfly High, Lower Parel, BKC & ThaneButterfly High is a fantastic spot to try cocktails on World Cocktail Day. Known for its lively and colorful decor, this restaurant offers an extensive cocktail menu that caters to all tastes. From classic cocktails to signature creations, the selection is impressive. Some of the must-try cocktails include the Butterfly Decoded which is a blend of gin and berries, Dr Strange, which is a refreshing blend of kokum and Vodka, and the Old Fashioned Roast which is a bourbon whiskey with maple syrup. Whether you’re a cocktail connoisseur or just looking to try something new, Butterfly High is definitely worth a visit on World Cocktail Day.

Venue:

Thane - 1st floor, The , Hiranandani Estate Rd, Thane West, Maharashtra 400607

BKC - Unit no. 4, Ground Floor, Jet Airways Godrej BKC, G Block, next to MCA, Bandra Kurla Complex, Ban, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400051

Lower Parel - 1, One Lodha Place Ground Floor, Senapati Bapat Marg, opposite 1, Upper Worli, Lower Parel, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400013

Time: 12:00 PM Onwards

Maikada, The Shalimar Hotel, Kemps CornerDerived from the Persian word for Bar, Maikada launches as the Newest Cozy and Chic Cocktail Bar in The Shalimar Hotel at Kemps Corner. One of the standout features of Maikada is their distinctive cocktail menu, curated by their expert mixologist. What better way to celebrate world cocktail day than to visit Maikada and indulge in their world-class cocktails.Signature cocktails at Maikada include Berry Pop, a Tequila infused berry popsicle topped with Sprite and soda or a crowd favourite Hazelnut Espresso Martini which is Vodka, Coffee, Kahlua served with a twist of hazelnut.Venue: The Shalimar Hotel, August Kranti Marg, Babulnath, Kemps Corner, Malabar Hill, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400036

Time: 5:30PM Onwards

PCO, Lower ParelPCO​,​ ​a secret ​​speakeasy ​garden, ​located in the heart of Mumbai, is set to captivate cocktail enthusiasts with a one-of-a-kind ​menu called​​ ‘Cocktail Timeline’ in celebration of ​​World Cocktail Day. Curated by the renowned head mixologist Vishal Tawde, this extraordinary menu takes guests on an immersive journey through the fascinating ​​evolution of mixology. As a speakeasy PCO is known for its clandestine charm. Their ‘Cocktail Timeline’ initiative aims to transport guests through time, allowing them to savor the flavors and essence of each era.

​​Inspired by pivotal periods in mixology’s past, the menu features meticulously crafted cocktails representing five distinct eras:

Dawn of Cocktails (1800-1860)

Golden Age (1860-1920)

American Prohibition (1920-1933

The Dark Age (1969-1989)

Cocktail Revival (2000-present)

​The ‘Cocktail Timeline’ ​menu will be available at Pco Mumbai on May 13 and May 14, 2023. Cocktail enthusiasts, history aficionados, and all those seeking an unforgettable evening are invited to join this immersive journey through mixology’s captivating evolution.

Venue: PCO, NRK House, next to Kamala Mills gate, 1, Senapati Bapat Marg, Lower Parel, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400013

​​Time: 12:00 pm onwards