World Day For Safety And Health At Work 2023: All You Need to Know

WORLD SAFETY AND HEALTH AT WORK 2023: The safety of workers in factories and their health is extremely important as accidents can happen anytime. Also, people might fall sick and require assistance. Safety and health at work are thus a necessity and right of all employees. World Day for Safety and Health at Work 2023 is observed on April 28 across the globe to create awareness about the need to ensure workers’ safety against occupational hazards, mishaps and ailments among workers. Below, we share some key facts about the day.

World Day For Safety And Health At Work 2023: Theme, History and Significance

“Workplace Stress: a collective challenge" is the theme of this year’s celebration of World Day for Safety and Health at Work, as per the International Labour Organization (ILO). World Day for Safety and Health at Work was established by the ILO at the behest of the World Trade Union (WTU) in 2003. The day was established in honour of those that perished while at work. A meagre 15 percent of workers around the world receive regular and proper medical care. Prussian and German statesman and diplomat Otto von Bismarck first put in place the German Statutory Accident Insurance system in 1884. This became the model for similar laws in Europe and the United States. The International Labour Conference (ILC), in June, 2022, included the agenda “a safe and healthy working environment" as part of ILO’s concept of fundamental principles and rights at work. “Safe and healthy working environment" was recognised as a fundamental right at the International Labour Conference Resolution, 2022. A global dialogue conducted by the ILO will take place from 17:00 pm till 18:30 pm, Indian Standard Time (IST) regarding the fundamental right. In India, workers are covered under the Workmen’s Compensation Act 1923, which came into force on March 5, 1923. Employees are also covered under the Fatal Accident Act and common law as well. April 28 also marks the International Workers’ Memorial Day or International Commemoration Day for Dead and Injured Workers. The trade union movement has been organising this day since 1996.

