World Elder Abuse Awareness Day 2023: Theme, Quotes, Messages, History, and Significance

WORLD ELDER ABUSE AWARENESS DAY 2023: Elder abuse is a pressing issue that affects millions of older adults worldwide. World Elder Abuse Awareness Day (WEAAD) is observed on June 15 every year to raise awareness and combat this problem. This significant day aims to shed light on the abuse, neglect, and exploitation experienced by older individuals. It also emphasizes the importance of promoting their well-being and dignity.

By promoting awareness, empowering older individuals, and fostering collaborative action, we can work towards creating a world where every older person can age with dignity and respect, without fear of abuse. Let us unite on this day to protect the rights and well-being of our seniors and ensure they receive the care and support they deserve. Check the theme, quotes, messages, history, and significance of World Elder Abuse Awareness Day 2023 mentioned below.

WORLD ELDER ABUSE AWARENESS DAY 2023: THEME

Each year, World Elder Abuse Awareness Day is associated with a specific theme that focuses on various aspects of elder abuse. The theme for 2023 is “Closing the Circle: Addressing Gender-Based Violence (GBV) in Older Age - Policy, Law and Evidence-based Responses." The theme underscores the intersection of gender-based violence and elder abuse, specifically focusing on the experiences of older individuals.

It recognizes that older adults, particularly older women, can be vulnerable to various forms of violence, including physical, emotional, sexual, and financial abuse, as well as neglect. These forms of abuse are often influenced by social, cultural, and gender dynamics. It also emphasizes the need for policy, legal frameworks, and evidence-based responses to address and prevent elder abuse.

WORLD ELDER ABUSE AWARENESS DAY: QUOTES

“The wiser mind mourns less for what age takes away than what it leaves behind." - William Wordsworth “We have a responsibility to protect our elders from abuse and ensure that they are treated with respect and dignity." - Ted Deutch “One person caring about another represents life’s greatest value." - Jim Rohn “The greatest discovery of my generation is that man can alter his life simply by altering his attitude." - James Truslow Adam “We must show our elders the respect and care they deserve, and work together to prevent elder abuse in all its forms." - Senator Kirsten Gillibrand

WORLD ELDER ABUSE AWARENESS DAY: MESSAGES

Evil has always been known to capitalize on someone’s weakness, and now they are in the form of elderly abusers. So, try to help them on World Elder Abuse Awareness Day. Why can’t we live in harmony, especially with the elderly, who are just as harmless as our loved ones? Let’s change our thinking this World Elder Abuse Awareness Day. Just because they are aged and scientifically weak, one cannot just shower them with all kinds of abuse. Let’s oppose together on this World Elder Abuse Awareness Day. Respect and follow your elders since they have sacrificed so much for you. Have a good time with them over the holidays. Everyone of us has to go through the same age as any elderly so without waiting for the karma to work let’s start by respecting them on World Abuse Awareness Day.

WORLD ELDER ABUSE AWARENESS DAY: HISTORY

The history of WEAAD dates back to the United Nations General Assembly’s adoption of the International Plan of Action on Aging in 1982. This plan recognized the importance of protecting the rights and well-being of older persons and called for efforts to prevent elder abuse. However, it was not until June 15, 2006, that the United Nations officially designated this day as World Elder Abuse Awareness Day.

The decision to establish WEAAD on June 15 was significant. It coincided with the official launch of the International Network for the Prevention of Elder Abuse (INPEA), an organization dedicated to raising awareness and preventing elder abuse globally. The INPEA played a crucial role in promoting the observance of WEAAD and coordinating efforts to combat elder abuse.