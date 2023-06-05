World Environment Day 2023: 5 Eco-Businesses That Are Helping India Beat Plastics Daily

Sustainability is a growing trend in the current landscape of the country. Switching to sustainable products can help us become more sustainable as a society. It ensures you do your bit to boost environmental preservation too! Here are the top 5 everyday products that can help you make a difference:

CHUK

CHUK is a 100% compostable & biodegradable tableware brand that uses agri-residue to produce toxin-free products as a perfect alternative for plastic tableware. Through its unbleached, eco-friendly, carcinogen-free, and hygienic range of ecoware, the brand aims to positively transform the catering and food ecosystem by setting it down the greenway. Apart from being microwaveable, ovenable, and freezable, each of the brand’s FDA-approved offerings boasts a sturdy and elegant design.. CHUK’s delivery containers and ecoware are used to cater to the food ecosystem including quick service restaurants (QSRs), restaurants, cafes, hotels, food festivals, institutional catering, party caterers etc. Some of CHUK’s key customers include McDonald’s, KFC, CCD, among others.

Ecosac

This locally made label presents a variety of practical bags that are environmentally friendly, and has an attractive assortment to select from. Their line includes the Istri bags, Duffle bag, and tiffin bag, which are sturdy, washable, and can be conveniently folded. They are crafted using fabrics that are simple to wash and quick to dry. According to the brand, the Istri bag can accommodate 10 to 15 ironed clothes, the tiffin bag can carry three tiffins simultaneously, and the foldable duffle has a capacity of 15 kg.

Amala Earth

Many self-care brands today utilize materials such as plastic packaging and chemical-laden ingredients that are detrimental to the environment. However, you can take responsibility and opt for eco-friendly alternatives from sustainable companies like Amala Earth. Their self-care bundle is free of harmful chemicals and is made up of biodegradable products, including a bamboo brush, earbuds, loofah, copper tongue cleaner, and bamboo safety razor. Additionally, consider their organic cotton towels, which are gentle and colored using Azo Free Dyes. By choosing such eco-friendly products, you can help reduce the negative impact of self-care products on the environment.

Arka Home Products

This collection of 6 refrigerator bags, crafted from natural cotton, is sized at 10 x 12 inches. These environmentally friendly bags are made from non-toxic materials, making them perfect for storing vegetables. They are lightweight and easy to carry, and can be washed for easy cleaning. They are highly durable and feature beautiful prints, adding to their appeal.