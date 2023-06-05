World Environment Day 2023: Celebrities Who Raise Awareness About Environmental Issues

WORLD ENVIRONMENT DAY 2023: World Environment Day is the perfect opportunity to highlight the importance of environmental conservation and sustainable practices. Over the years, many celebrities have actively participated in campaigns, supported environmental organisations and encouraged greener lifestyles. From promoting renewable energy sources to championing wildlife conservation, they have made significant contributions to protecting the planet as activists. Through their actions and initiatives, they have inspired millions of people to take action and make a difference.
- Rahul Bose
Rahul Bose who became Oxfam’s first global ambassador in 2007, have made a significant impact. From launching campaigns and joining protests to advocating for climate change policies, Bose actively fights against global poverty and environmental crises. With his non-profit organisation and collaborations with NGOs, he continues to work tirelessly to raise awareness and create change.
- Dia Mirza
Through her social media platforms, Dia Mirza, the UN Environment Goodwill Ambassador for India, promotes sustainable fashion and waste separation, inspiring others to make eco-friendly choices. As the ambassador for Wildlife Trust of India and a member of the Sanctuary Nature Foundation, Dia spreads awareness about the importance of preserving nature’s diversity. Her partnership with the environment-friendly startup Beco further demonstrates her commitment to the cause.
- John Abraham
John Abraham, a passionate pet lover, encourages animal adoption instead of buying pets from breeders. He actively supports initiatives like the PowerLight a Village campaign, which aims to provide solar power energy to villages in India. John’s efforts contribute to creating a sustainable and kind environment for both humans and animals.
- Priyanka Chopra
As UNICEF’s Global Goodwill Ambassador, Priyanka Chopra is recognised for her commitment to environmental causes. She actively participates in initiatives aimed at creating a sustainable future for upcoming generations. Priyanka has lent her support to various environmental campaigns, including the ‘Greenthon’ campaign, which supports eco-friendly habits to shape a better tomorrow.
- Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh
Riteish and Genelia Deshmukh, a renowned Bollywood couple, have ventured into the plant-based meat industry with their brand Imagine Meats. Drawing inspiration from their personal journey towards veganism and the popularity of plant-based meat substitutes in the United States, the couple partnered with a US-based organisation to launch their innovative venture.